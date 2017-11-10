AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded to Buy on Strong Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

AZN is a $87.3 billion in market value component of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 26 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. AZN is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 184 among the 785 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 1,183 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AstraZeneca has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AZN's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. AstraZeneca's fundamental scores give AZN a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view AZN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AZN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

