athenahealth (ATHN) a Buy on Superior Earnings Momentum

athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ATHN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company is classified as a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. ATHN's market value is $5.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ATHN puts it 7 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

athenahealth has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ATHN's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. athenahealth's fundamental scores give ATHN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ATHN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ATHN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.