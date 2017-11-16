athenahealth (ATHN) a Buy on Superior Earnings Visibility

athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) is a $5.0 billion in market value component of the Health Care Technology GICS industry group where the ranking for ATHN by Portfolio Grader places it 7 among the 24 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. ATHN is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 245 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 1,547 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ATHN as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. ATHN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

athenahealth has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ATHN's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. athenahealth's fundamental scores give ATHN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ATHN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ATHN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.