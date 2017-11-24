AT&T (T) a Sell on Flagging Earnings Visibility

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) is a $211.9 billion in market value component of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 37 among the 45 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. T is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 54 among the 66 companies in the sector and number 3,611 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

T has a current recommendation of Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking T has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give AT&T a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge T's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of T's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.