Monday Apple Rumors: iOS 11 ‘I.T’ Gltich Annoys iPhone Owners

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a glitch in iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 11 Glitch: Several owners of Apple’s mobile devices are complaining about a glitch that shows up in iOS 11 and later, reports MacRumors. The problem has the device suggesting “I.T” any time the person tries to type “it.” As a result, the person hits space and the word “it” is autocorrected to “I.T.” The issue is currently only limited to a few hundred iPhone owners, but that’s still likely enough to catch AAPL’s attention and get a fix in the works.

Lens Yields: A new rumor claims that Apple supplier Genius has increased its yields for iPhone X camera lenses, AppleInsider notes. If this is true, it could explain why shipping times for the iPhone X are starting to decrease. The larger yields include the normal and TrueDepth camera lenses on the iPhone X. Other rumors have also claimed that solutions to supply chain issues are responsible for the decreasing ship times.

iPhone Jailbreak: iPhone owners that jailbreak their devices will find less tools and apps available to them, reports BGR. This is because two of the repositories for Cydia have shutdown recently. Cydia is an App Store replacement for iPhone owners with jailbroken devices. There were previously three repositories for the app store, but now there is just one. A reason for the repositories closing is many of the features and apps now from them now being present in Apple’s devices when they previously weren’t.

