Avalon Bay Communities (AVB) Raised to Strong Buy from a Buy

Avalon Bay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $25.5 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, AVB is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 21 among the 220 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 15 among the 179 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 407 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AVB is rated as a Strong Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Avalon Bay Communities has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

AVB's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AVB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Avalon Bay Communities a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AVB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of AVB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.