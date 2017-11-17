Alibaba Isn’t Like Amazon. It’s Better

While Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been a great stock in 2017, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA ) has been even better.

The U.S.-based online retailer is up 50% so far this year, but the Chinese-based Alibaba has doubled. Its market cap is now $464 billion, against Amazon’s $543 billion.

Not only that, but Alibaba is a better company than Amazon, in many ways. It routinely brings $1 in every $4 of revenue to the net income line. It is growing much faster, over 60% year-over-year. It is much, much smaller, still bringing in less than $10 billion each quarter (the Chinese Yuan trades at 6.63 to the dollar).

Alibaba also has a much larger growth runway, given the size of the Asian market where it makes its home.

For these reasons, I expect the market cap of Alibaba to soon surpass that of Amazon and not look back.

What Alibaba Does Right

Amazon relies on physical infrastructure, like warehouses, but Alibaba consists almost entirely of computer infrastructure. It does much more work through alliances than Amazon, which is why its rise has created 10 other billionaires whose combined wealth is greater than founder Jack Ma’s own.

Alibaba was founded to help small manufacturers connect to retail and industrial buyers. While it has gone far afield of that, with its own online shopping mall and even investments in physical stores, the stock does not reflect that.

Alibaba is primarily a “fintech” company, and the top three leaders in the space, according to KPMG, are affiliates.

Thus, very little of the $25 billion in sales contracted for on its “Singles Day” will flow through the main company, as will little of the fulfillment cost.

If you want to buy the “Japanese Amazon.com,” you should buy JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD ), whose business models Amazon’s closely and has had roughly the same size gain this year.

BABA has developed its systems, and brand name, against a backdrop of hyper-growth, with literally hundreds of millions of people whose parents were peasants moving into urban skyscrapers. The company also has been quick to move into fast-growing Southeast Asian economies.

