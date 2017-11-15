Baidu Inc (ADR) Is Likely to Falter Before it Flies (Again)

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ), the so-called Google of China, is one of the region’s most compelling buys. And that’s saying something, considering BIDU stock is in the company of other high-octane players like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB ), both of which are growing at breakneck speed as well. The best days of China’s internet explosion are ahead rather than behind.

On the other hand, while I fully expect the BIDU stock price to be even higher two years from now, I’m also afraid the next two weeks — and maybe even two months — could be miserable for faithful Baidu investors.

Baidu Is On the Fence

Baidu, on the off-chance you’re reading this but aren’t aware, primarily operates China’s favorite search engine. As of earlier this year it owned about three-fourths of the search market there, and like its Western counterpart Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), being there makes it much easier to stay there. Baidu’s got the growth to prove it.

Just like Google shares though, sometimes the BIDU stock price can take on a life of its own, moving indiscriminately, and possibly suffering the result of such a move.

It looks like owners are about to go through such-suffering, if the last-bastion support level fails to hold up as a floor.



Click to Enlarge The weekly chart of Baidu puts things in perspective, in a bigger-picture sense. Right on cue, BIDU stock broke out of a long-term converging wedge pattern in July, and once it got rolling it never looked back … until late October. That’s when its Q3 earnings report (and its fourth quarter earnings guidance, to be specific) pulled the rug out from underneath the stock.

The shape of the chart, and the shape of the individual weekly bars themselves, are a red flag. The doji bar (marked by the arrow) at the end of a rally followed by a tall bearish bar the next week makes up a three bar pattern called an evening doji star. The pattern usually kick-starts a bearish move, and this one hasn’t let us down.

