Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Sees Downgrade….. Poor Industry Group Rank

As one of the 765 companies in the GICS Financials sector Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) is a component of the 343 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. BSBR has a market value of $34,403.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BSBR puts it 127 among the 343 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 297 among the 765 companies in the sector, and number 2,042 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BSBR as a Hold. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. BSBR has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 44 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Banco Santander Brasil has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. BSBR's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Banco Santander Brasil a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BSBR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of BSBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.