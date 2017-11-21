Banco Santander (SAN) a Buy on High-Level Sales Growth

As one of the 763 companies in the GICS Financials sector Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) is a constituent of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SAN is $103.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SAN puts it 82 among the 342 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 195 among the 763 companies in the sector, and number 1,241 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SAN has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Banco Santander has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SAN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SAN's grade for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Banco Santander a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, SAN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.