3 Reasons Best Buy Co Inc Stock Is a Buy on the Dip

Recently consumer electronics seller Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE: BBY ) released its third quarter results. The figures had a tepid reception on Wall Street and soon after the earnings call, investors began to abandon BBY stock. The share price has recovered somewhat from the initial shock, but BBY stock is still down 2% from last week and 7.26% since August.

We are likely to see BBY stock sink even further as the holiday shopping season kicks into full gear, but investors who are looking to pick up retail stocks might want to keep an eye on BBY and buy if there’s another pullback.

Best Buy might not be turning in the same impressive figures that peers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) have, but the firm has seen its turnaround plans take shape over the past year. Also, BBY has a lot of potential growth catalysts in the year ahead- so its a good long-term play in the retail space.

Not as Bad as it Looks

Investors abandoned BBY stock following the firm’s third-quarter results for a few reasons. The company’s quarterly revenue of $9.32 billion came in below expectations of $9.36 billion, but more importantly BBY’s guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter was disappointing.

Management says its expecting to see EPS fall somewhere between $1.89 and $1.99, that’s significantly lower than analyst’s expectations of $2.03 per share.

However, when you look at the bright side, BBY doesn’t appear quite so deflated. For one thing, Best Buy battled several headwinds in the third quarter and still managed to grow its revenue from a year earlier.

The company had to temporarily close several stores during the third quarter due to hurricanes and the fact that the iPhone X launched later than expected is said to have taken away $100 million from the firm’s third quarter sales figure.

Even with all of those obstacles, BBY still managed to grow its revenue 4.1% from last year’s third quarter. More importantly, Best Buy also saw comparable sales rise 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Considering just how tough the retail space is right now even without weather to deal with, that’s not a bad performance. Not only that, but Best Buy’s results have consistently beaten expectations every quarter this year until now.

It’s very possible that barring any unforeseen weather events, BBY may outperform in Q4.

