BCE (BCE) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Visibility

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $41.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, BCE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 67 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 10 among the 46 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders and number 1,215 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCE as a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BCE's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, BCE places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BCE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BCE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.