BCE (BCE) Raised to Strong Buy from a Buy

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

As one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector the company is a member of the 45 company Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. BCE has a market value of $42.7 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 5 among the 45 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCE's metric for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give BCE a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BCE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

