BCE (BCE) Stock Raised to Strong Buy

With a $43.4 billion market value, BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Diversified Telecommunication Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BCE puts it 6 among the 45 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 10 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 346 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCE as a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system BCE has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

BCE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCE's metric for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, BCE places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BCE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.