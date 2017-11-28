Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Quant Score

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BDX is $51.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 55 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 301 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BDX is rated as a Strong Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BDX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Becton Dickinson & Co has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

BDX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BDX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Becton Dickinson & Co a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BDX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BDX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.