Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) a Strong Buy on Stellar Earnings Growth

Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BDX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The company is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a constituent of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. BDX has a market value of $50.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BDX puts it 18 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Becton Dickinson & Co has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BDX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BDX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Becton Dickinson & Co's fundamental scores give BDX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BDX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BDX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of BDX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.