Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.B) a Hold on Vapid Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Hold for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co (NYSE:BRK.B) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

BRK.B is one of 16 companies within the Diversified Financial Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 761 company GICS Financials sector. BRK.B's market value is $449.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BRK.B puts it 14 among the 16 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Financial Services industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BRK.B's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BRK.B's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Berkshire Hathaway Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BRK.B's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BRK.B currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

