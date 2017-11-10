Best Buy Black Friday Ad 2017: 12 Top Deals

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) Black Friday ads are out now, offering some of the top deals from the retailer in the 2017 edition of the shopping extravaganza.

The company is following the initiative of other retailers by rolling out deals that will appeal to the masses, including a top 4K HD TV at an affordable price.

Here’s the best of what Best Buy has to offer:

You will be able to get the smart-coffee device Smarter Coffee for $199.99.

Another smart coffee device is the iKettle and it will retail for $119.99.

A Sharp 50-inch LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV will set you back $179.99.

The Sony 70″ Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is $600 cheaper at $1,199.99.

The Apple Watch Series 1 starts at $199 at Best Buy.

You can also save $50 to $100 on select Bose headphones.

The Samsung 11.6-inch 2 GB Chromebook is $99 for a limited time.

You can also get 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies for $9.99 apiece.

You can save up to $150 on the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model.

The iPhone 6s is starting at $9.99 a month under the new Black Friday deals.

A Lenovo Yoga 15.6″ touchscreen laptop is selling for $599.99, down from its MSRP of $829.99.

You can save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8.

BBY shares gained 1.1% Friday.