The Best Cyber Monday Target Deals for 2017

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has made a big announcement regarding its Cyber Monday Target deals for 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

The retailer is following the e-commerce craze by rolling out its own slate of popular products at a discount next Monday. Video games and electronics are among the most popular items for this time of year.

Here are some of the deals being offered by Target:

Sony PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport bundle: The Gran Turismo franchise has been going strong for more than 20 years, and you can get this virtual-reality gaming offering for $300, a $100 discount.

Toys: The company is offering a 20% discount on all the top toys being sold online, including Monopoly games, Justice League action figures and Jenga.

KitchenAid 4.5-qt Classic Plus Stand Mixer: This must-have item for every kitchen is only $200 this Cyber Monday in Target’s website, a $60 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tap A 10.1: With the purchase of the device — which is selling for $179.99 — you will save $100 and get an additional $20 discount in the form of a gift card.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note8: If you get any of these Samsung phones, Target will give you a free $100 gift card. Prices vary depending on the model you choose.

GoPro Hero 6: This $499.99 GoPro device will save you $50 in the form of a gift card.

Google Pixel: There are a number of Google Pixel devices that will earn you a $200 gift card online.

TGT stock fell 1.5% Tuesday.