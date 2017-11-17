Best-in-Class Analytics for Quant Score Keep Syngenta AG (SYT) a Strong Buy

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is a $42.7 billion in market value component of the Chemicals GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 6 among the 95 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. SYT is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 14 among the 268 companies in the sector and number 275 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SYT is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. SYT has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Syngenta AG has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Syngenta AG places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SYT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.