Best-in-Class Earnings Growth Keeps Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A) a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RDS.A has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. RDS.A has a market value of $145.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 42 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Royal Dutch Shell has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. RDS.A's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Royal Dutch Shell places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RDS.A's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of RDS.A's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.