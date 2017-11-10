Best-in-Class Measures for Earnings Visibility Keep America Movil (AMX) a Strong Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) is one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector, and a component of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. AMX has a market value of $38.7 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMX puts it 4 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 9 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 416 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AMX is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. AMX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is much worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much better than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AMX's grades for return on equity and cash flow are markedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give America Movil a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AMX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.