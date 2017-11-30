Best-in-Class Metrics for Earnings Growth Keep Bio Rad Laboratories (BIO) a Strong Buy

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BIO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector BIO is a component of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BIO is $7.8 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 31 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bio Rad Laboratories has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

BIO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Bio Rad Laboratories' fundamental scores give BIO a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BIO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BIO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of BIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.