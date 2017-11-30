Best-in-Class Metrics for Earnings Growth Make Agilent Technologies (A) a Strong Buy

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is a $22.3 billion in market value member of the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 31 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. A is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 24 among the 781 companies in the sector and number 166 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

A is rated as a Strong Buy using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. A has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Agilent Technologies has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. A's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Agilent Technologies' fundamental scores give A a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure A's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of A's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

