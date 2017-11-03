BHP Billiton (BBL) Earnings Momentum Limits Rating

BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) is one of the 269 companies in the GICS Materials sector, and a member of the 127 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. BBL's market value is $38.0 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BBL puts it 68 among the 127 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 135 among the 269 companies in the sector, and number 1,915 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BBL as a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BBL has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BHP Billiton places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure BBL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of BBL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.