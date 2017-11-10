BHP Billiton (BBL) Quant Score Hurt Rating

Currently, BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

BBL is a $39.3 billion in market value member of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BBL puts it 66 among the 126 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. BBL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 135 among the 268 companies in the sector of its Materials sector and 1,928 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BBL has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BBL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BBL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BBL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.