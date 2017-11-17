BHP Billiton (BBL) Ranking Raised to Buy on Superior Earnings Visibility

BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Metals & Mining, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, with a market value of $39.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, BBL is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 96 among the 268 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BBL puts it 47 among the 126 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,467 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BBL is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BBL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. BHP Billiton's fundamental scores give BBL a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BBL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of BBL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.