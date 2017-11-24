BHP Billiton’s (BBL) Superior Quant Score Keep it a Buy

As one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector BHP Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) is a component of the 125 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BBL is $38.2 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BBL puts it 46 among the 125 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 1,494 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BBL is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BBL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BBL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BBL's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BHP Billiton places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BBL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BBL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

