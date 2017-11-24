BHP Billiton’s (BHP) High-Level Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy

BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is a $66.4 billion in market value member of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BHP puts it 44 among the 125 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. BHP is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 267 companies in the sector and number 1,469 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BHP has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BHP has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BHP Billiton places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BHP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BHP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.