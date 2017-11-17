BHP Billiton’s (BHP) Raised to Buy

BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is a $68.7 billion in market value component of the Metals & Mining GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BHP puts it 46 among the 126 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. BHP is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 95 among the 268 companies in the sector and number 1,465 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BHP is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. BHP has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, BHP Billiton places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BHP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of BHP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.