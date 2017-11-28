Baidu Inc Stock Is Poised to Take on Google If It Must

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) is the world’s greatest niche equity, which makes BIDU stock a misunderstood value.

Westerners have a limited foreign understanding of Chinese language and culture, as I expressed here. Moreover, few major countries have had the success China has enjoyed in protecting its companies from foreign competitors.

BIDU has leveraged its understanding of both to create what some regard as an Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) equivalent, the so-called “Google of China.” Despite some disappointment on the earnings report, BIDU stock remains on the path for continued high growth and an eventual clash with Google.

Baidu Is Well Positioned Competitively

Currently, Baidu controls internet search in China, while Google dominates everywhere else. Within China, SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA ), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU ), and the now-private Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd are regarded as its main competitors in its domestic market.

Despite these other companies, Baidu retains an 80% market share in the search engine market within China.

Still, the battle among its domestic rivals may serve as a dress rehearsal for an eventual battle with Google. With the Chinese government keeping Google largely frozen out, the two companies are not actively competing against one another. Still, their similarities and a drive to expand will likely pit them against one another.

For most companies, competing with Google remains a difficult prospect. As mentioned earlier, knowing Chinese market nuances and the blocking of Google by the Chinese government gives Baidu a wide moat. However, BIDU has advantages that will serve the company well even if it starts directly competing with Google.

