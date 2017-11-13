Bill Gates Building a 25,000-Acre Smart City in Arizona

Bill Gates announced that he is creating a smart city in Arizona.

The tech mogul is teaming up with firm Belmont Partners to start his own smart city, which will be roughly 25,000 acres in size. Gates and Belmont will make a planned community, and he will pay $80 million to make it happen.

The city will be located about 45 minutes west of downtown Phoenix, in an area called the West Valley. The area will roughly be the size of Tempe, Arizona, and it will be named Belmont after the firm.

The site is located on the route of a proposed highway, I-11, connecting it to Phoenix. The land will be used to create as many as 80,000 residential units, as well as 3,800 acres for offices, commercial and retail space.

An additional 470 acres will be used to create public schools, according to Belmont Partners. It is unclear when exactly the Bill Gates project will be ready for people to move to, or even when construction will start.

In a press release, Belmont Partners said it has plans to build “a forward-thinking community with a communication and infrastructure spine that embraces cutting-edge technology, designed around high-speed digital networks, data centers, new manufacturing technologies and distribution models, autonomous vehicles and autonomous logistics hubs.”

