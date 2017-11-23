Bio Rad Laboratories (BIO) a Strong Buy on High-Level Quant Score

With a $7.6 billion market value, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (NYSE:BIO) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 32 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 10 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 69 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BIO as a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. BIO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bio Rad Laboratories has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

BIO's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Bio Rad Laboratories places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BIO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of BIO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.