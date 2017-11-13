Biogen (BIIB) a Hold on Feeble Quant Score

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is classified as a constituent of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. BIIB's market value is $65.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for BIIB by Portfolio Grader places it 145 among the 349 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 351 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,233 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BIIB has a current recommendation of Hold using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BIIB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Biogen has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BIIB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIIB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Biogen a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BIIB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of BIIB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.