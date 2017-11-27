Biogen (BIIB) a Hold on Poor Sales Growth

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. BIIB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

BIIB is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a component of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. BIIB has a market value of $65.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for BIIB by Portfolio Grader places it 121 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Biogen has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BIIB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BIIB's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Biogen places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BIIB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BIIB currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.