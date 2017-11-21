Bet on Biogen Inc for Easy Profits Into the New Year

Biotech stocks have been a political football for over a year. The negative political rhetoric started during the 2016 U.S. elections. Candidate Hillary Clinton and now President Donald Trump both have persecuted the sector for unfair pricing practices.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) stock managed to still be up almost 10% year-to-date. Yes, it is lagging slightly behind the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB ). But that includes the mini 10% correction in October around its earnings report.

While BIIB stock has a high face value of $310 per share, it is not expensive. Its price-to-earnings ratio is half of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY ) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ). It is cheaper than most of its sector.

The political pressure from President Trump’s promise to go after the drug companies still lingers. As long as POTUS’s rhetoric against healthcare continues, buyers of BIIB stock will hesitate.

While many traders would prefer to avoid the sector, I see this as normal risk. This is a sector where companies can have game-changing headlines on a daily basis with or without political intervention. So it’s not a deal breaker for me.

BIIB has tangible value and therein lies my opportunity.



Click to Enlarge I bet that I can sell downside risk against proven support to generate income out of thin air in the next two months. In doing so, I risk owning shares at a discount. This would not be such a terrible outcome. I am fairly confident that I will be able to manage out of that with minimal damage, if any.

Political worries could have upside side to it. The longer politicians take to implement any corporate tax cuts and repatriation havens, the higher the odds of consolidation in the sector, and that is a tide that lifts all boats.

