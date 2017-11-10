BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ (BVXV) Quant Score Makes it Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:BVXV) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 785 companies in the GICS Health Care sector BVXV is a component of the 133 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. BVXV has a market value of $45.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 133 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BVXV's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BVXV's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BiondVax Pharmaceuticals a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BVXV's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BVXV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.