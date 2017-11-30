Barnes & Noble, Inc. Stock Plunges on Q2 Earnings Miss

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) stock was hit hard on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

The bad news for BKS stocks starts with losses per share of 41 cents for its fiscal second quarter of 2018. This is worse off than Barnes & Noble, Inc.’s losses per share of 29 cents from the same time last year. It was also a far cry from Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 26 cents for the quarter.

Net loss reported by Barnes & Noble, Inc. for its fiscal second quarter of 2018 was $30.09 million. This is a wider net loss than the $20.41 million that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

BKS stock also didn’t get any help today from its revenue of $791.12 million for its fiscal second quarter of 2018. The bookstore’s revenue from its fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $858.55 million. Analysts were looking for the company to report revenue of $812.20 million for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. notes that its comparable store sales were down by 6.3% during its fiscal second quarter of 2018. It says that half of this decline is due to the release of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child during the same period of the year prior.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. also provides an outlook for the test of fiscal 2018 in its most recent earnings report. It says that it expects comparable sales for the year to fall by low single digits. It is also expecting consolidated EBITDA of $180 million and hopes to reduce costs by $40 million during the year.

BKS stock was down 11% as of noon Thursday and is down 27% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.