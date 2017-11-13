Black Friday 2017: How Ebay Price Matching Works

Black Friday is almost here and eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) is seeking to draw more consumers into its e-commerce operations.

If you would rather stay home than go out on Black Friday and risk getting trampled to death just so you can get a lawnmower at a discount, eBay’s got you covered. The company is offering a price matching initiative in which it will match the price of select deals from several major retailers.

These companies include Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS ). Additionally, eBay will offer a coupon that will net you a 20% off offer on any purchase through November 20, including cell phones and computers.

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, eBay will continue to match prices on deals from products that several major retailers ware offering, including Walmart, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and several others.

Among the best deals that you can find on eBay as the busy holiday shopping season hits up, you can get Beats by Dr. Dre Beats X Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Earphones for $74.99, a 42% discount. An Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Gold Unlocked is 10% off at $759.99 and a new Nintendo 3DS XL (New Black) is $39.99 cheaper at $160.

EBAY shares gained a fraction of a percentage on Monday.