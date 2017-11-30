Boeing Co Set to Gain Altitude Through December

You don’t usually see a blue-chip stock with a $160 billion market capitalization rally over 72% in one year, but that is exactly the kind of performance that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) has put in in 2017. What’s more, the solid uptrend in BA stock is far from over.

Before we get into our next set of trades, let’s recap last month’s performance. Amid a pullback in the broader market, I highlighted Nov $250 put sell as the main trade for BA stock. The idea was that if this selling persisted, BA’s stock price would hold firmly above support at $250. We needn’t have worried, and traders opting for this option were able to keep their entire premium.



Click to Enlarge As it turns out, the Nov $260/$262.50 bull call spread was the most profitable way to go. Hindsight is always 20/20, but traders who got into this position were able to close out their trade for a maximum return somewhere near 72% the day before expiration when BA stock broke above $263.

With that wealth of overhead November call option open interest at $262.50 now expired and out of the way, BA stock has spent the past two weeks in rally mode.

The shares rebounded off support at their 20-day moving average, broke out above $265 and are now poised for a showdown with $270.

In the meantime, sentiment has improved on BA stock. Thomson/First Call reports that 13 out of 25 analysts following Boeing now rate the shares a buy or better, up from 12 out of 24 in the days heading into Boeing’s third-quarter earnings report. The 12-month consensus price target has also edged higher, rising to $285.21 from $283.14 ahead of earnings. The new target represents a premium of only 6% to BA’s current trading range, and could see a bump or two as a result.

Turning to the options pits, December options are just as bearish as November’s were the last time we checked in with BA stock. Specifically, the December put/call open interest ratio rests at 1.23, down from November’s 1.55, but still rather pessimistic about BA’s prospects. This lingering negativity could work in BA’s favor, if it unwinds in the form of buying pressure.

