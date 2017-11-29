Boeing Company (BA) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a constituent of the 54 company Aerospace & Defense GICS industry group, which is part of the 554 company GICS Industrials sector. BA's market value is $158.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BA puts it 8 among the 54 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 32 among the 554 companies in the sector, and number 366 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BA has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Aerospace & Defense industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BA has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. BA's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Boeing Company's fundamental scores give BA a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of BA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.