Boston Scientific (BSX) a Buy on Solid Earnings Growth

With a $39.3 billion market value, Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Health Care Equipment & Supplies, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 37 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 125 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 802 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BSX is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BSX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BSX has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BSX's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Boston Scientific a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BSX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BSX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.