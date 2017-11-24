BP (BP) a Strong Buy on High-Level Sales Growth

With a $129.0 billion market value, BP Plc (NYSE:BP) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Energy, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 9 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 361 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BP has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. BP has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system BP has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

BP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. BP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. BP's fundamental scores give BP a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.