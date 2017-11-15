BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) has been showing encouraging progress lately. Since August, shares have jumped from $34 to $40.

Granted, the long-term track record is still fairly dismal. For the past five years, BP stock has returned -2%.

But I think things are finally improving in a sustainable way. Of course, one key is that the Brent oil price has been in rally mode, hitting $64 per barrel. Note that there have been increases for the past five consecutive weeks.

Part of this has been due to instability in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has seen a major shake-up with its leadership ranks, with more than 200 major figures being detained.

Yet there are other factors at work to explain the move in the Brent oil price. Keep in mind that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) has been able to hold its production levels — and it looks like this will continue for some time.

Oh, and something else: The world economy is in a growth phase. In other words, this has helped to bolster demand for crude oil.

BP Stock Price and Growth

As for BP stock, the company has the benefit of having focused on significant cost-cutting. There has also been an unloading of various assets, which has streamlined operations.

Because of these efforts, BP has been able to lower its break-even price for the Brent oil price, which is currently at about $49 per barrel. Essentially, the company is poised for significant earnings leverage. And yes, there are already some signs of this, as indicated by the latest earnings report. For the third quarter, revenues shot up by 25% to $61 billion and earnings increased by 10% to $1.77 billion. There has also been strong cash flows, which came to $6 billion in the quarter, up 140% on a year-over-year basis.

