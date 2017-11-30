BP Stock Is as Good a Buy as It Has Been in Years

The saga for BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) has pretty much been covered ad nauseam at this point, and for good reason. The Deepwater Horizon disaster pretty much decimated shares and the firm’s ability to function like it did before, which obviously was reflected in the BP stock price.

The legal bill from the worst oil spill in history has been staggering and the problems from it have weighed on shares for roughly seven years. But BP stock seems to finally be turning a corner. And turning very fast at that.

The integrated energy firm has managed to do something that its big oil rivals have yet to accomplish- and that’s resume share buybacks. For BP and its investors, it’s the clearest sign yet, that the firm is back in a big way.

BP Announces a Big Buyback Program

While every quarter is important, last quarter for BP stock was especially significant. In it, BP managed to see rising production from its upstream energy operations.

In the jump to oil and natural gas production, BP managed to report pre-tax earnings of $1.56 billion from the unit vs. a loss of $224 million last year during this quarter. Higher margins and lower costs of production didn’t hurt either.

But here is where it gets juicy for BP stock.

A Comeback for BP Stock

That rising production and everything that comes with it, has reversed BP’s cash flow issues. Cash generation at the energy major hit its highest levels since the oil price slump began back in 2014.

All in all, BP managed to report cash flows from operations during the third quarter of more than $6.2 billion. That builds on the back of the $4.89 billion in cash flow it produced in the second quarter of this year.

The kicker is that all of this cash flow generation at BP is now more than enough to fully cover its dividend as well as fund its current capital expenditure programs.

Being cash flow positive is still a tough nut to crack for a lot of energy firms. Some like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK ) continue to get close, but haven’t reached that goal yet. And depending on the whims of oil prices, many won’t be able to do just that. But not BP.

Nonetheless, what it really does for BP is allow it use its balance sheet and extra cash for other share enhancing activities.

That includes a hefty number of buybacks, which is something that its other integrated energy rivals like Total (NYSE: TOT ) or Exxon (NYSE: XOM ) have yet to start doing since the oil price slump.

Next Page