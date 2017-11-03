One Good Quarter Is Not Enough for an Investment in BP plc (ADR) Stock

BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ), which suffered the worst blowout in history with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, has finally had the good kind of blowout. That is the kind where you blow past earnings estimates and make serious money. BP stock earned $1.87 billion, or 9 cents per share, on revenue of $60.8 billion, beating expectations by over $300 million. The company finally delivered the kind of results that speculators have been seeking ever since oil prices peaked in 2014, although the BP stock price remains well below the $60 per share achieved before the disaster.

Source: Shutterstock

All this has investors, and InvestorPlace writers, wondering if it’s finally safe to go back into the waters and buy the stock. There is some evidence it is, thanks to a stock buyback, rising oil prices and a dividend now yielding nearly 6%.

But watch out for the caution flags.

Better Ways to Play BP Stock

While it does appear BP stock has finally put its past behind it, and well-run gas stations with the BP logo are no longer being shunned by drivers, the big quarter still didn’t earn back the company’s 60-cent-per-share dividend.

Another reason for caution is that, increasingly, BP stock is less of an oil stock than a natural gas stock. While crude prices have been rising recently, natural gas prices remain depressed, trading below $3 per Mcf.

Operating cash flow is still just bottoming out and remains below its 2015 levels. That puts the dividend, which has been stubbornly kept at 60 cents per share throughout the oil bust, under question. The debt load, about $60 billion on assets of $271 billion, remains higher than those of its peers.

With almost 20 billion shares outstanding, BP needs $48 billion in positive cash flow every year to sustain it, or else it’s eating its seed corn. Even our most bullish writers, like Bret Kenwell, question the dividend’s affordability.

