Breakfast at Tiffany’s?! Tiffany & Co. Opens New Cafe

Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE: TIF ) new cafe opens today so that you can get breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Tiffany & Co. is opening the The Blue Box Cafe to customers today. This cafe is located on the fourth floor of the retail company’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in NYC. The cafe will be open for customers during the normal store’s operating hours, which means that breakfast at Tiffany’s is really an option.

Customers that stop by The Blue Box Cafe will find a simple menu that contains several classic foods associated with NYC. Tiffany & Co. says that each of these foods have their own twist to better associate them with its brand. It also notes that the menu at the cafe will continue to expand over time.

Tiffany & Co. claims that the food being served at The Blue Box Cafe is made of the highest-quality ingredients that come from regional suppliers. It also points out that customers will find different items on the menu that will change with the seasons.

The introduction of The Blue Box Cafe at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store comes at the same time as a remodel of its fourth floor. This includes a redesign of the luxury brand’s Home & Accessories offerings. It says that this redesign represents its change to showing off items for everyday luxury.

“Both the café and redesign of the Home & Accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Ffficer at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement. “The space is experimental and experiential – a window into the new Tiffany.”

TIF stock was up slightly as of noon Friday and is up 18% year-to-date.

