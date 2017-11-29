Brookfield Business Partners’ (BBU) Robust Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Brookfield Business Partners Lp (NYSE:BBU) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BBU has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

With a $1,360.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Construction & Engineering, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 3 among the 30 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 113 among the 554 companies in the sector of its Industrials sector, and number 1,052 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Construction & Engineering industry group is ranked 65 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Brookfield Business Partners has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BBU's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. BBU's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Brookfield Business Partners a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BBU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of BBU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

