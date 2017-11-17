Investing guru Warren Buffett has always been cautious about the tech sector. A rapidly changing landscape and fierce competition make it difficult to choose a winner for the long term. However, Buffett has been a bit more open to tech investments over the past few years and a recent regulatory filing showed that the Oracle of Omaha has been buying up shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Earlier this week, regulatory filings showed that Buffett increased his holdings of AAPL stock by 3% during the third quarter to a total 134 million shares. His purchase makes him the fifth-largest Apple stock holder.

To be sure, data on these purchases is somewhat outdated and it’s never a good idea to blindly follow anyone, even Warren Buffet, I think he is on to something. The AAPL stock price has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride so far this year as worries about iPhone sales weighed on investor confidence in Apple’s future.

However, even with the ups and downs, AAPL stock has still increased more than 45% so far this year, that, combined with the tech-maker’s strong financial position, compelling moat and strong brand position, make it a good long-term pick. As AAPL stock has declined 4% over the last five day, we are at a good entry point.

AAPL’s Big Pile of Cash

Apple’s fourth quarter results beat expectations and gave investors a reason to believe that The Fruit was on its way back to the top. Revenue came in at $52.6 billion, above analysts expectations of $50.7 billion. More importantly, AAPL topped forecasts of 46 million for iPhone unit sales, with the actual figure coming in slightly higher at 46.7 million.

Although the iPhone unit sales were only marginally higher than what analysts were expecting, Apple brought in a ton of cash as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus became the firm’s best-selling products as soon as they were launched.

Guidance for the future was equally as impressive with revenue seen rising to somewhere between $84 billion and $87 billion in the first quarter.

That will add to Apple’s already strong financial position. The company is sitting on a big pile of cash, which bodes well for investors in several ways.

Source: Statista

