Buy the Dip in Tallgrass Energy Partners LP and Wait

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE: TEP ) stock has been slightly profitable this year to date, if you add in the mouthwatering 8.5% dividend.

But if you look at the past month, it has taken a significant hit, which is odd, since it came in with pretty stellar numbers on Nov. 2.

This is what it’s like to deal with the energy markets these days, as U.S. production once again attempts to decouple from the vagaries of foreign oil, especially OPEC imports.

OPEC continues to look for ways to make trouble for U.S. production, even for domestic demand. And competing beyond U.S. borders can be tricky given the uneven economic recovery happening in the world. Add to that Russia and China looking to get a foothold on Middle East oil by undermining the petrodollar in the process.

The “petrodollar” is the U.S. dollar. After WWII the British transitioned the global “currency of the realm,” from the British pound sterling to the U.S. dollar. All commodities are priced in dollars on the global markets. That means any country wishing to trade in commodities has to hold U.S. dollars.

One of the most strategic markets is oil and other energy products. China is cutting deals to buy Saudi oil with yuan directly. The Russians are also selling their oil and gas on the markets in local currencies, getting around the petrodollar.

However that all plays out is a longer term issue. For now, it’s just one more reason the energy patch is volatile.

TEP Stock Looks Good

But TEP stock is in a great position. It’s a midstream U.S. energy player. That means it owns pipelines and storage facilities that move the energy from the fields to distribution points and refineries.

